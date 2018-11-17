Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL started receiving Call Screen feature: Things you need to know

Google widely known as the search giant has started rolling out the new Call Screen feature, which is originally introduced in Pixel 3 smartphone. It is a feature, which is a part of the Google Assistant. With this feature, the Google Assistant will answer the call to check who is calling you, the AI will offer ways to the user to respond to calls. Call Screen feature will quickly detect the call and identify whether the call is spam or not.

Android Police is the one who spotted the feature first on Pixel 2XL smartphone. At the Pixel 3 launch event, the company promised that this feature starts rolling out in November. There are many users who have posted screenshots of the new feature arriving on their smartphones.

But there is a catch, for now, the Call Screen feature is only limited to the US users. Moreover, there is no information when Google is going to bring the Call Screen feature to another market, including India. As we mentioned above that this feature works on AI and help users screen out spam calls. Basically, when a call appear user have the option to Accept, Reject and Screen call in the Pixel 3.

If you choose Screen call then Assistant will pop-up immediately and transcribe the caller's responses on the screen. Based on the transcription user can decide whether to take the call or reject it. Google says the call details are processed on-device.

Google introduced the Duplex technology at its I/O conference in May 2018, and the US Pixel users will be the first one to use the feature. This feature will basically allow Google Assistant to carry out tasks like booking a table at a restaurant, taking up the appointment for hair-cut, or appointment with doctors. All these will be done by calling the particular place, and the most important part is that the AI will carry out the conversation like a normal human being, not like a recorded robotic tone.

According to Google, this feature will be available later this year, and the first cities to witness this feature are New York, Atlanta, Phoenix and the San Francisco. Later on, it will roll out to other cities.