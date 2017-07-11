Google Pixel 2 case leaks showing rear-facing fingerprint sensor

The second-generation Google Pixel smartphones are expected to be launched sometime in the fourth quarter of this year. As we are already in the third quarter, the details regarding the next iteration of Pixel phones are constantly hitting the web giving us an idea of how they might look like.

This year's Pixel smartphones are likely to be known as the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2. With the launch date of these smartphones drawing closer, the number of leaks surrounding these phones has also increased. The latest leak regarding these smartphones comes from Slashleaks in the form of a leaked case. The alleged Pixel 2 case seems to feature a cutout for the fingerprint sensor at the rear tipping that there could be a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on board the device as in the yesteryear models.

This makes us believe that Google is not too interested in positioning the fingerprint sensor at the front or under the screen for now while the others are trying something different than usual.

Recently, we came across a report tipping that the upcoming Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 might feature Always On display as seen on select Samsung and Motorola smartphones.

One thing that we know is that Google will release two variants of the Pixel smartphones this year. These could be the 5-inch Pixel 2 carrying the codename Walleye and a bigger variant with a 6-inch display with the codename Taimen. Previously, the reports pointed out at a third variant codenamed Muskie, which was later claimed to be dropped by Google.