Google Pixel 2 is now available at Rs. 39,999 on Flipkart

Well, if you wanted to own a Pixel 2 smartphone but the price was holding you back, well, Flipkart has some good news for you. The e-commerce website is now offering a massive discount on the Pixel 2, as part of its Big Shopping Days promotion.

As such, Flipkart has announced that Google Pixel 2 is now available at "Rs. 39,999 or lower". Interestingly, that's nearly Rs. 20,000 discount from the original price on Google's flagship smartphone. However, the 128GB option will be slightly more expensive.

To break the deal for you, Google Pixel 2 is getting a flat discount of Rs. 11,001, which brings down its price to Rs 49,999. Additionally, credit/debit card users are getting Rs. 10,000 off on the phone, further bringing the price of Pixel 2 down to Rs 39,999.

Apart from this, the smartphone can also be bought at up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange. The e-commerce site is offering Buyback Guarantee of up to Rs 36,500 when users exchange the phone later.

Besides after announcing this offer, on its website, Flipkart has basically put up the Pixel device against the OnePlus 5T stating "Isn't it a No Brainer!"

Flipkart's Big Shopping Days begin from December 7 and will continue till December 9.