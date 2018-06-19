Google Pixel 2 now available for Rs 8,999 on Flipkart Super Value Week

Planning to buy a flagship Android smartphone but settled for a either an entry-level or a mid-tier smartphone due to the exorbitant pricing of the flagship smartphone? Now you can own the Google Pixel 2 for just Rs 10,999. Flipkart is selling the new Google Pixel 2, the compact flagship smartphone from Google for just Rs 8,999 (including cashback and discounts). Here is a complete detail on how to get the Google Pixel 2 for Rs 8,999.

Under the Flipkart Super Value Week (from 18th to 24th of June 2018) one can get the Pixel 2 for less than Rs 10,000 price. The smartphone was originally launched by Google for Rs 61,000 and anyone can get this smartphone for just Rs 8,999.

Original price of the Pixel 2 : Rs 61,000

Flat Flipkart discount : Rs -9,001

Flat discount on HDFC Cards : Rs -8,000

Buyback value up to 8 months: Rs -35,000

Final price : Rs 8,999

To get the Pixel 2 for Rs 8,999, one has to purchase the Pixel 2 on Flipkart between the 18th of June and 24th of June. A user will get a flat discount of Rs 9,001 from Flipkart and he has to use an HDFC credit or debit card to carry out the transaction to get additional Rs 8,000 discount. Finally, a user can sell back the smartphone to Flipkart for Rs 35,000 (within 8 months of purchase) to get Rs 35,000 buyback value, which can be used to buy other smartphones of his/her choice. In the end, one can own the Pixel 2 for just Rs 8,999 up to 8 months.

Specs

The Google Pixel 2 comes with a 5-inch AMOLED screen with 100,000:1 contrast ratio, 16:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The display also comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection from scratches. The display also comes with a new feature called circular feature.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.35Ghz + 1.9Ghz, 64Bit octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone offers 64GB of storage. Pixel 2 is backed by a 2700mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

As for the cameras, the handset is equipped with a 12.2MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, Auto-focus, and OIS as well as EIS technologies. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with a f/2.4 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, GLONASS and NFC. Sensors on board include Active Edge, Pixel Imprint, a faster fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer/Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Barometer, Proximity sensor/Ambient Light Sensor, Hall sensor, and Android Sensor Hub. The smartphone measures 145.x69.7x7.8mm and weigh in at 143 grams.