Google Pixel 2 smartphones facing yet another problem with OLED display

After facing several problems one after the other, Google's latest devices, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL may be in trouble again for an issue that is related to the OLED display of the smartphone. The latest problem is related to the OLED display of the Pixel 2 XL. The problem that now plagues the smartphone is rather severe. A user has reported that whenever the phone is unlocked a flashing screen appears before the display turns up. A video of the smartphone with the problem has also been revealed.

Both Google and LG will have to take the blame if the display issue is not resolved soon. As the case is, Google uses OLED display manufactured by LG on its Pixel 2 XL smartphone. Owners of both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL handset are already being recruited to join a class action suit against Google, HTC and LG because of issues with the display on both phones.

Just before this Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones were reported with the OLED burn-in problem which caused a substantial harm to the brand's reputation.

Apart from the burn-in problem and the newly discovered flashing screen problem the smartphone also came under the radar when several units of the smartphone were delivered with no OS installed on them.

Looks like Google's quality control had a loophole which is now evidently causing a problem not only to consumers but also to developers and engineers at Google.