Google Pixel 2 XL fares better than Pixel 2 in JerryRigEverything durability test

The YouTube channel JerryRigEverything can be considered as a benchmark when it comes to testing the durability of smartphones. Last month Google Pixel 2 went through the rigorous durability test on JerryRigEverything. Now, its larger sibling Pixel 2 XL has gone under the knives of the YouTuber.

As some of you may be aware, this durability test is comprised of three different phases First comes the scratch test, then the burn test, and lastly the bend test. To recall, the Google Pixel 2 XL is fitted with a 6-inch OLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. As expected, scratches start appearing on the phone's display at the level 6 on the Mohs Hardness Test. Since the front camera is also protected by the Gorilla Glass 5, it doesn't get scratches easily.

While the Pixel 2 XL comes with a metal unibody, the smartphone has what Google calls "premium hybrid coating" on its back. So the rear panel can be easily scratched with a key or a pen. Scratches started appearing on level 3, and unfortunately, the marks are permanent.

On the flip side, the rear camera lens doesn't get scratches as it is well protected with glass. Moreover, unlike the Pixel 2, the Pixel 2 XL's fingerprint scanner seems to work just fine even after getting exploited with a razor.

Moving forward to the burn test, the Google Pixel 2 XL's display could stand only 10 seconds against the lighter flame before it started getting burn marks. You should keep in mind that the damages made to the display are irreversible. If you can recall, the Pixel 2, lasted 5 seconds more in the burn taste. However, the YouTuber says it is maybe because of the angle of the flame.

In the bend test, the Pixel 2 XL's performance was not as disappointing as the smaller Pixel 2. Of course, there were some flexes, but there was no splitting along the frames of the phone. So it means, under normal circumstances, your Google Pixel 2 XL should be just fine.