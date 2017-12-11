Hurry! Google Pixel 2 XL likely gets Rs. 8,000 price cut until December 13

The Google Pixel 2 XL that was launched in India in October appears to have received a price cut. But this appears to be a temporary one and the device will get back to the launch price soon.

According to a tweet by the Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom with a good track record of revealing details about price cuts and availability, the Google Pixel 2 XL with 64GB storage is available at Rs. 64,999 and the 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 73,999. Notably, the device was launched at Rs. 73,000 and Rs. 82,000 for the 64GB and 128GB variants respectively.

Also, it looks like there will be an additional cash back of Rs. 8,000 on using an HDFC credit card and choosing to pay through EMI payment mode. The tweet notes that this price cut of Rs. 8,000 on the Pixel 2 XL will be valid only between December 9 and December 13.

Though the retailer has let out the word regarding the price cut of the Pixel 2 XL smartphone, there is no official confirmation from Google as yet.

The Google Pixel 2 makes use of a 5-inch FHD 1080p display while the Pixel 2 XL adorns a 6-inch QHD+ POLED display with 2880 x 1440 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the smartphones have the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The Pixel 2 duo will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The imaging aspects include a 12.2MP main camera at the rear with f/1.8 aperture and EIS and an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Running on Android 8.0 Oreo, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL use a 2700mAh and a 3520mAh battery respectively. It is claimed that the battery supports fast charging delivering up to 7 hours of usage in just 15 minutes of charge. The major disappointment for the users is that these new Pixel smartphones do not have a 3.5mm audio jack in favor of the USB Type-C port.