Google Pixel 3, 3 XL December security patch brings fix for third-party camera error

Google's latest premium offerings the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3XL are undeniably the most powerful smartphones available in the market today. Both the smartphones make use of Google's best technology and offer a stock Android UI for smooth user experience. The Pixel 3 Duo is touted to sport the most powerful single lens camera however Google has worked on to improve its camera further. Now, both the devices are receiving a new update which brings along the December Android security patch for them.

The new December Android security patch for the Pixel 3 Duo improves overall device performance and stability. The update also brings a fix for the major third-party camera app error on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. This means users will no longer experience any issue while using third-party camera apps on the Pixel 3 devices. It is being said that this issue was highlighted back in November this year and the tech giant had then promised a fix for it. Now, keeping its words, the company has finally started rolling out the fix for the same. The update is also said to improve the RAM management on both the Pixel 3 Duo.

The new update is being rolled to the users as OTA (over-the-air) files which are available at the developer support website. Users can download the files manually from the developer support website.

Just to recall, the Pixel 3 XL sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ display with 18:5:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The flexible OLED display panel offers a pixel density of 523ppi and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for screen protection.

The Pixel 3 XL runs on the flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU to render all the high-end graphics. The smartphone uses 4GB of RAM for multitasking and comes with two storage options including 64GB and 128GB. Backing up the smartphone is 3,430mAh battery unit which comes with 18W fast charging support.