Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Global launch Live Updates: Price, Availability and Specs

Check out what Google Pixel 3 has to offer.

By Sandeep Sarkar

    Finally, the time has arrived when the search giant Google takes the wraps off its much-awaited flagship - the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The smartphone though has already made several appearances at a lot of places, but today all rumors and half-baked reports will be put to rest. 

    Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Global launch Live Updates

    If you are someone who's interested in the latest iteration of the smartphone, stay tuned!

    October 9, 2018 | 21:44:50

    Google Pixel 3 is priced at 99 and the Pixel Stand is priced at . The devices will be up for pre-order starting October 18 and will be available in India starting November 1, 2018.
     
    October 9, 2018 | 21:40:14

    Google Pixel Stand wireless charger announced.
     
    October 9, 2018 | 21:38:57

    The Pixel 3 camera comes with Photo Booth mode, Motion Autofocus, enhanced portrait mode, and free unlimited storage.
     
    October 9, 2018 | 21:35:14

    It's time for the smartphones #Pixel3 #Camera #GroupSelfies
     
    October 9, 2018 | 21:32:15

    Pixel Slate comes with a price tag of 9, Pixel Slate Keyboard is priced at 9, and the Pixel Pen is priced at .
     
    October 9, 2018 | 21:13:48

    #GooglePixelSlate is thin and lightweight and packs a premium display that offers vibrant colors.
     
    October 9, 2018 | 21:03:50

    Google Hub has a new Home View feature which will allow you to control all the smart devices in your house.
     
    October 9, 2018 | 20:45:59

    Google Pixel Slate and Google Home Hub are the other new products
     
    October 9, 2018 | 20:45:15

    Google Pixel 3 announced.
     
    October 9, 2018 | 20:40:39

    Rick Osterloh is on stage speaking about Google Assistant and imaging capabilities of Pixel devices.
     
    October 9, 2018 | 20:32:18

    Google Pixel 3 launch event has kick-started.

