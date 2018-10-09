Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Global launch Live Updates: Price, Availability and Specs

Finally, the time has arrived when the search giant Google takes the wraps off its much-awaited flagship - the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The smartphone though has already made several appearances at a lot of places, but today all rumors and half-baked reports will be put to rest.

If you are someone who's interested in the latest iteration of the smartphone, stay tuned!

Auto Refresh Feeds Google Pixel 3 is priced at 99 and the Pixel Stand is priced at . The devices will be up for pre-order starting October 18 and will be available in India starting November 1, 2018. Google Pixel Stand wireless charger announced. The Pixel 3 camera comes with Photo Booth mode, Motion Autofocus, enhanced portrait mode, and free unlimited storage. It's time for the smartphones #Pixel3 #Camera #GroupSelfies Pixel Slate comes with a price tag of 9, Pixel Slate Keyboard is priced at 9, and the Pixel Pen is priced at . #GooglePixelSlate is thin and lightweight and packs a premium display that offers vibrant colors. Google Hub has a new Home View feature which will allow you to control all the smart devices in your house. Google Pixel Slate and Google Home Hub are the other new products Google Pixel 3 announced. Rick Osterloh is on stage speaking about Google Assistant and imaging capabilities of Pixel devices. Google Pixel 3 launch event has kick-started.