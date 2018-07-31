Google Pixel 3 Leaks suggest a notch-display with wireless charging

We are all waiting for the launch of the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL in the next few weeks. And now, the real-life images of the Google Pixel 3 and the 3 XL have been leaked online on the XDA Developers website, giving an insight over the upcoming smartphones from Google.

These smartphones from Google are expected to surpass the camera capabilities of other flagship smartphones which uses up to 3 cameras. This year, the company is also expected to implement trending features like a display with a notch and wireless charging as well.

Notched-display

According to the leaked images, the major physical change between the second gen and the third-gen Pixel smartphone is the presence of a notch. Compared to the Apple iPhone X, the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL has a compact notch, which houses a front-facing camera and other sensors. Do note that, the Google Pixel 3 might offer hardware-level Face Unlock to compete against the Apple iPhone X other upcoming devices which feature foolproof Face Unlock.

Single primary camera

As we expected just like the last year's Pixel series of smartphones, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL has a single primary camera. Just like the last year's pixel series of smartphones, Google is expected to top the smartphone camera chart using a software algorithm.

Physical fingerprint sensor

The leaked images also confirm that the Google Pixel or the Google Pixel 3 XL also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, so, no in-display fingerprint scanner what so ever. It looks like Google is waiting so that the in-screen fingerprint sensor attains maturity to function as fast as a physical fingerprint sensor.

All glass-design

The design of the Pixel 3 is similar to the Pixel 2 smartphone in terms of looks. However, it seems like the Pixel 3 is completely made out of glass, whereas the Pixel 2 has a mixture of glass and metal construction. This change also hints that the Google Pixel 3 could be the first smartphone from the company to support wireless charging.

Conclusion

As the Pixel 3 will be a flagship smartphone, the device will offer top of the line specifications (Snapdragon 845, 4 or 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage etc). Considering all these form factors, the Pixel 3 could be the costliest Pixel smartphone from the brand, which is expected to run on the purest form of Android OS and is expected to ship with Android P.