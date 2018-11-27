ENGLISH

Google Pixel 3 Lite expected to come with Snapdragon 670 and more

Google Pixel 3 Lite expected to launch with Snapdragon 670, Plastic design and more. All you need to know.

    Google recently launched its latest flagship smartphones of the year, but the company is also rumoured to launch a lite variant of the Google Pixel 3. A new lot of information has surfaced on the web with new details about the rumoured smartphone. The report claimed that the Pixel 3 Lite will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage and it won't come with a microSD card slot to expand the storage of the device.

    Further, the report also indicated that the smartphone will house a plastic back instead of the glass back. This might be done to cut down the production cost of the device. The design of the Lite variant will be similar to the Pixel 3. The most important thing about the Pixel smartphones is there a camera module. The toned down variant is said to come with the same camera sensors which are placed on Google Pixel 3 and the 3 XL.

    This feature might work as a magnet to pull the customers to buy the smartphone, and the company is likely to launch the phone with a budget price point. Now we don't is this the same budget smartphone what Apple introduced this year, or it is really going to be the budget smartphone.

    The details about the Google Pixel 3 Lite was posted on Twitter by leaker Ben Geskin. Russian website WYLSA was the one to spot the information first. Previously, the website has also reported images of Pixel 3 Lite smartphone.

     

    According to earlier reports, the smartphone comes with a codename Sargo. However, the earlier reports suggest that the phone will not come with Snapdragon 845. Let's see what Google is going to bring to the table.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
