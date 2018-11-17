ENGLISH

Google Pixel 3 Lite with Snapdragon 670 leaked: 3.5 mm headphone jack returns

Google Pixel 3 Lite has an identical camera setup as the standard Pixel 3

    The Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL were the worst kept secrets of 2018, where the unboxing and review videos of the Pixel 3 duo smartphones were leaked online months before the official launch. And now, the upcoming Google Pixel 3 Lite is also getting a similar treatment.

    Google Pixel 3 Lite with Snapdragon 670 leaked: 3.5 mm headphone jack

     

    A Russian based tech-website called roztked has acquired the Google Pixel 3 Lite, which could be the most affordable Google Pixel 3 smartphone, that might launch in 2018. In fact, the Pixel 3 Lite looks similar to the Google Pixel 3. However, as the Pixel 3 XL will be a budget smartphone, it has some compromises.

    The return of the headphone jack

    Google mocked apple at the first generation Pixel smartphone launch event, and Google did remove the headphone jack with the next generation Pixel smartphone. And now, the Google Pixel 3 Lite has a 3.5 mm headphone jack on top of the smartphone.

    Unlike the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, the Google Pixel 3 Lite is made using polycarbonate or plastic unibody design, and the smartphone will not support wireless charging.

    Google Pixel 3 Lite with Snapdragon 670 leaked: 3.5 mm headphone jack

    Google Pixel 3 Lite specifications

    The Google Pixel 3 Lite will have a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2220 x 1080px with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Just like the Pixel 3, the Pixel 3 Lite does not feature a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

     

    The smartphone will have a 12 MP primary camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera. According to the leak, the Google Pixel 3 Lite will use the identical sensor as of the Pixel 3, so, one can expect similar camera features/capabilities as of the high-end Pixel smartphone.

    The Pixel 3 Lite has a 2915 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing, and the smartphone is most likely to support fast charging. Going with the leaked pictures, the Google Pixel 3 Lite will launch with Android 9 Pie OS.

    As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Google Pixel 3 Lite. However, considering the leak, the company might launch the smartphone in December 2018 or in early 2019 with a price tag of less than $500.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 7:34 [IST]
