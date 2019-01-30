Google Pixel 3 Lite XL with 4GB RAM, Android Pie appears on Geekbench

Google Pixel 3 lineup is one of the best flagship smartphone series available in the market today. Both the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL packs some solid set of internals and offers the best single lens primary camera in the smartphone segment. The American tech giant is also said to be working on a cheaper version of its flagship smartphone which is called as Pixel 3 Lite. The upcoming Pixel 3 Lite has now been spotted on Geekbench which suggests a new name for the device.

The Google Pixel 3 Lite variants including the Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 Lite XL have been leaked online a number of times suggesting one or the other feature which the smartphones will pack. However, the Geekbench listing this time reveals that Google might brand the upcoming Pixel 3 Lite XL smartphones as Google Pixel 3a XL.

The Geekbench listing of the upcoming Pixel smartphones was initially spotted by GizChina and the listing reveals the scores which the smartphone has achieved in the single-core and multi-core tests. The Google Pixel 3a XL has logged a score of 1,640 points in the single-core tests and 4,973 points in the multi-core tests. The scores are slightly higher than the standard Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones.

Notably, the Geekbench listing of the device does not show the name of the processor and it is speculated that the device will run on a premium mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset that will clock at 1.71 GHz. Besides, the listing suggests that the device will come with a 4GB RAM for multitasking which is seen on the standard Google Pixel 3 smartphones.

As of now, Google has not officially released any statement or launch date of the device and we are still waiting for the company to release some information on the same. We will keep you updated with the further information on the same, so stay tuned with us.