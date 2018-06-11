Google Pixel 3 will have support for wireless charging

Google Pixel 3 is one of the most anticipated smartphones that will be released by Google. As the launch of the Pixel 3 lineup is nearing the market is flooded with a number of renders and leaks related to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The real images of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL has also surfaced over the web, however, now it is being reported that the Pixel 3 lineup will include the support for wireless charging as well.

As per some reports from the XDA developers, the teardown of Android P beta 2 system code revealed a hidden code which indicates that the Google Pixel 3 lineup will have an improved wireless charging support with their upcoming software. It is also being speculated that the tech giant will also create a new category for the wireless chargers which lies in the 'Connected Devices' tab in the settings.

The additional features that are seen in the code also include references for the wireless chargers and docks. Also some evidence of Google-made 'dreamliner' is surfacing over the web. The dreamliner might be a product from Google and is said to be designed in a way that it is supported by most of the Google app. However, it seems that no app with such name is available at the moment. The XDA developers further commented on the matter that:

The two "dreamliner" related user-permission tags are referring to permissions that are defined in an unreleased Google app. The one from SystemUI is to support some sort of "service" while the one from Settings is to read some information from dreamliner (some product).

Even as this might be a speculation, considering the Pixel 3XL prototypes were leaked recently this should come as a surprise. Further, the folks over XDA are also suggesting that Google is looking forward towards building a glass back. Google might ditch the metal and glass aesthetics to enable the wireless charging.