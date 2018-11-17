Google Pixel 3 XL buzzing issue to be fixed with upcoming software update

Google's Pixel 3 lineup of smartphones is no doubt one of the most feature-rich premium smartphone available in the market today. Even though the flagship device packs some top-of-the-line feature we already have seen a wide number of users reporting various issues which they are experiencing with the device. One of such issues which the users have been reporting related to the Pixel 3 XL smartphones since last month is the speaker issue. As reported by the users, the speakers of the Pixel 3 smartphones produce random buzzing noises which are quite annoying.

It was earlier being speculated that the buzzing noise produced by the Pixel 3 XL speakers could be a result of faulty hardware. However, despite all the speculations the tech giant is planning to roll out a 'software fix' for the Pixel 3 XL. The software fix will be rolled out for all the Pixel 3 XL smartphones over the period of coming weeks.

Android Police has received this information from the tech giant itself. Also, Thomas Demeter had also suggested the same on Twitter. Demeter reportedly has revealed this information after he had word with one of customer care representatives.

As of now, Google has not revealed any specific information related to the release of the software update for the buzzing speaker issue. However, considering that a Samsung's customer care representative had confirmed the availability of the update in coming weeks, it would be safe to assume that the update will make its way to the Pixel 3 XL devices soon. It could also be possible that the tech giant will release the fix with the December security patch.

With all the bugs and issues the user experience on the Pixel 3 Duo has been affected and the users are not happy with it. Google is also working towards bringing timely updates and fixes for its flagship Pixel 3 lineup so that the users can enjoy a premium experience while using the devices.