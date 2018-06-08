Google Pixel 3 XL leaked prototype shows a notch and thick bottom bezel

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL have been doing rounds of the rumor mill for quite some time now. Though the smartphone will hopefully launch in October this year, we come across new information about the phones almost every week. A report claimed that the bigger model will have a notch but the smaller variant won't.

Now two images of the Pixel 3 XL has surfaced online, revealing the device in full glory. The alleged smartphone is similar to its precursor in terms of design, with the only difference being the fingerprint sensor placed between the camera and LED flash. As reported earlier, the company seems to have only one camera on the rear, and not follow the trend of dual camera setups, let alone the triple camera setups.

The front panel of the device, we can see a notch comprising two round camera-like sensors on either side of the earpiece. It's unclear whether the company is using dual front cameras or it will be a secure 3D unlocking feature.

The phone has a chin as well, that too a big one. So this is definitely not an 'all-screen' smartphone. On the bright side, the front panel houses one of the two-front facing speakers. The device shown in the image has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is no doubt that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 845.

According to famous tipster Roland Quandt, Google is working on a mid-range Pixel phone which is said to be launched in May 2019. The mid-range smartphone will be equipped with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 710.

In his tweet Quandt quoted, "Off to Taiwan for @computex_taipei today, but here's a tidbit for ya: Google is working on a "mobile" device based on the Snapdragon 710 currently scheduled for launch in the 1st half of 2019. Sounds like this might be the (or one of them) upcoming mid-range Pixel phone."

A month ago search giant Google is said to be started working on this project, so there is no information available on the phone except for the CPU. Earlier it was reported that Google is said to be working on a low-cost Pixel phone which will especially aim at the Indian market. This might be the same device back in the news again. However, there is no further information on the specification of the device, but we might see some more details in the future.