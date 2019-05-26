Google Pixel 3 XL price axed by Rs 28,000, now available starting at Rs 54,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Pixel 3 XL with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 54,999 on Flipkart.

Google has announced the affordable Pixel 3a smartphone lineup this month at its annual developer conference I/O 2019. Following the launch of the Pixel 3a duo, the tech giant has axed the price of its last year's flagship, the Pixel 3 XL. The device has received a huge price cut in the Indian market. The discount is being offered on both the 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

Google Pixel 3 XL price cut:

Google had launched the Pixel 3 XL with an initial price label of Rs 83,000 in India. Now, the device has received a price cut of whopping Rs 28,000 on its original pricing. After the discount, one can purchase the Pixel 3 XL for Rs 54,999, making it a sweet deal. Do note that this is the price of the Google Pixel 3 XL with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The premium smartphone can be purchased from the e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart in India. There is a slight difference in the pricing on both platforms. The Google Pixel 3 XL is selling for a slightly higher price tag of Rs 55,478 on Amazon.in for the same 4GB+64GB variant. Besides, another variant of the device which comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage is now retailing for Rs 65,999 on Flipkart. One can choose the smartphone from Just Black, Not Pink, and White color options.

To recall, powering the Pixel 3 XL is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU. It runs on Android Pie OS. The smartphone features a single rear camera with a 12MP sensor which comes with various features such as 4K video recording support, HDR, OIS, EIS, and dual pixel phase detection and others. Up front, it packs dual 8MP camera lenses to capture selfies and to make video calls.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch display panel with a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. The display offers an aspect ratio of 18:5:9 and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top. A 3,430mAh battery with wireless and quick charging support keeps everything in check.

