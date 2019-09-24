Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Google Pixel 3a Series To Get Rs. 10,000 Discount News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Pixel 3a, the affordable Pixel smartphone lineup launched earlier this year is getting massive discounts. With the festive season approaching, all the e-commerce giants are gearing up for sales where a wide range of products will be offered at discounted prices. The Google Pixel 3a series will also be available with exciting discount offers on Flipkart. Here is everything you need to know:

Google Pixel 3a Series Offers During Big Billion Days Sale On Flipkart

The Google Pixel 3a series comprising of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL will be available with up to Rs. 10,000 discount during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.

The standard Pixel 3a which was initially launched at Rs. 39,999 will be available for Rs. 29,999. On the other hand, the Pixel 3a XL which was announced at Rs. 44,999 will be retailing at Rs. 39,999.

Amongst the various offers, there is a 10 percent cashback for the ICICI and Axis Bank debit or credit card users. Flipkart Plus users will get access four hours prior to the official sale (starting 8:00 PM on September 29, 2019). There is also no-cost EMI and exchange offers valid on the purchase.

Google Pixel 3A, 3A XL Top Features

Both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL are equipped with a similar set of hardware with primary changes being in the display and the battery department. The standard Pixel 3a offers a 5.6-inch OLED panel with 1080 x 2160 pixels FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 3a XL offers a slightly bigger 6.0-inch OLED display with the same resolution as the standard variant.

Both smartphones offer a single 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the Pixel 3a series is equipped with an 8MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Camera features include OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), HDR, Portrait, and Night Mode. Both the devices support 4k video recording, 2160@30fps video recording, and 1080p@30/60/120fps video recording.

The Pixel 3a and the 3a XL are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 670 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both the units ship with Android Pie OS. In the battery department, the standard Pixel 3a gets its charge from a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Pixel 3a XL is backed by a 3,700 mAh battery.

