Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL expected to launch in India on May 8 News oi-Karan Sharma Flipkart has teased a new page which indicates that Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL are going to unveil on May 8. All you need to know about the new pixel smartphones.

There are many rumors already about Google's upcoming Pixel smartphone which is going to be Google's mid-range phone. The smartphone was also accidentally teased as Pixel 3a by the company itself on its official store along with that the company has also released a teaser on its website which claims that 'Something big is coming to the Pixel Universe. Now Indian e-commerce website has teased the same teaser today indicating that Pixel 3a and 3a XL might be going to launch in India on May 8, 2019.

The e-commerce giant has posted a teaser on the home page which reads 'Losing sight after twilight'. The teaser suggests that the upcoming Pixel 3a/3a XL will arrive with low light camera capabilities. Along with that the teaser page also says 'Help is on the way. Something big is coming to the Pixel universe on 8th May’.

The Flipkart teaser has confirmed that India is going to witness the launch of Pixel 3a/3aXL on May 8 and it will be made available for sale via Flipkart.

According to earlier rumors, the Pixel 3a is expected to arrive with a 5.6-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio 18:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Octa-core SoC.

On the other side, the Pixel 3a XL is expected to come with 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. The smartphone will be backed by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 32/64GB of storage.

On the optical front, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are expected to sport 12.2-megapixel rear camera with and LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Let's see what we are going to get on May 8 launch.

