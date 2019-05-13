Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL come with dated Android security patch: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The company has confirmed that it will be dishing out the April, May, and June 2019 Android security patch collectively for the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL.

Google concluded its annual developer conference last week where the affordable Pixel 3a lineup was officially announced. With the launch of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL, the company has forayed in the mid-range smartphone segment. The Pixel 3a duo packs some decent set of hardware including a powerful single lens primary camera setup. Both the smartphones ship with Android Pie OS and are promised to get Android updates for the next three years. However, a new report suggests that they come with an older Android security patch.

The Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3a XL are shipping with March 2019 Android security patch instead of the May 2019 security patch. It is being said that due to the manufacturing schedule the tech giant didn't get to patch the latest firmware to the Pixel 3a duo.

Google has apparently acknowledged the issue and has promised an update for the Pixel 3a duo soon. The company has confirmed that it will be dishing out the April, May, and June 2019 Android security patch collectively for the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL in June. Both the smartphones are also expected to get the Android Q Beta version sometime soon. However, no specific date for its release is revealed.

Coming to the hardware, the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL comes with the same camera setup as the premium Pixel 3 lineup. There is a single 12MP Sony IMX363 primary sensor at the rear panel of the smartphone which has an f/1.8 aperture. At the front, the devices sport an 8MP lens with an aperture of f/2.0 for selfies and video calling.

The Pixel 3a duo is powered by a Snapdragon 670 chipset. The processor on both the devices is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. While the Pixel 3a XL is backed by a 3,700mAh battery, the Pixel 3a uses a smaller 3,000mAh battery unit. The battery in both the devices supports 18w fast charging.

