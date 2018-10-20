Google Pixel 3XL put through stringent tests: Will it survive?

Google launched its Pixel 3XL smartphone, and it's time that we see the teardown of the device. YouTube channel has taken no time to wreck the device completely. The YouTuber put the device through stringent tests. Let's check if the device manages to survive.

The bend test is the main highlight of JerryRigEverything videos, but Google Pixel 3XL survives the test, thanks to its glass sandwich with aluminum sides. In the video you can see that the devices scratch at Mohs hardness of 4 with a bit of scuffing at level 3. The Gorilla glass scratches at 7 with scuffing at 6. What this means is the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL are more prone to scratching than most glass smartphones.

To recall, the Pixel 3XL packs a 6.3-inch display, while the standard has a 5.5-inch screen. The company has stuck to its winning formula of the 12.2MP single camera sensor on both the devices, resisting the trend of dual camera setups.

However, both flagships come with two front-facing cameras, one of which provides a wide field view to fit in more people in a selfie. The camera has also received new software features that bolster the new camera performance with AI enhancements.

The new smartphones run the latest and the purest form of Android 9 Pie and also have support for company's Digital Wellbeing features. The devices come sans the trio of virtual keys, thanks to the new gesture navigation introduced with Android 9 Pie.