Google Pixel 4 Coral Color Option Tipped Ahead Of October Launch

Google is all set bring the new-gen Pixel 4 lineup next month. Ahead of its launch, the Pixel 4 has been making splashes over the web giving an insight on the renders. Now, in the latest developments, a new color option of the device has been tipped. Following are the details:

Google Pixel 4 Color Options:

Google is expected to launch a new Coral color option of the Pixel 4. This makes it the third color option besides the standard black and white colors tipped via leaks. This has been spotted by LousyTX and NVRLand at Times Square billboard. Notably, the billboards also showcased the rear panel's design with the square-aligned camera setup.

Google Pixel 4 Expected Launch And Specifications Details:

Google Pixel 4 series is expected to go official on October 15 in New York. As usual, the search giant is said to launch two variants - Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Going by the leaks, the Pixel 4 is likely to sport a 5.7-inch display. The Pixel 4XL is said to offer a bigger 6.23-inch panel. Notably, both the units will ship with a 90Hz panel and deliver 1440 x 3040 pixels resolution.

There is no concrete information on the camera setup. It is being speculated that there could be either a dual-lens or triple-lens module with a 12MP primary and 16MP telephoto sensor and an ultra-wide sensor as well. More will be clear as we approach the launch date.

Under the hood, both Pixel 4 and the 4XL will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Pixel 4 lineup is said to come with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is an upgrade over the 4GB RAM setup we have seen on the previous generation Pixel smartphones.

In the software department, both the smartphone will ship with Android 10 out-of-the-box. As for the batteries, the Pixel 4 might draw its power from a 2,800 mAh unit, while the Pixel 4XL might offer a 3,700 mAh battery.

What Do We Think Of The Pixel 4 Series?

Google's Pixel has always been the most preferred smartphone in the premium segment. Not only they are loaded with features but also deliver a superior user experience. Thanks to Google's algorithms that gives a premium user experience on the Pixel series.

The upcoming Pixel 4 seems like a good upgrade over the previous Pixel smartphones. What makes them special is the latest Android version and Google's promise of timely updates. It would be interesting to see at what price segment the new lineup is released and how well they fair against the rivals.

