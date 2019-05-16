Google Pixel 4 leak images show punch-hole camera setup News oi-Karan Sharma Google Pixel 4 leaked images show similar features like Samsung Galaxy S10 series. All you need to know about the smartphone.

Search giant Google has recently launched its affordable range of Pixel smartphones in the global market a week back. The newly launched Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL have already gone on sale starting May 15. However, Google is not keeping quiet, the company is working on its upcoming flagship smartphone for this year which is expected to launch in October. Yes, we are talking about Pixel 4.

It has been reported that the upcoming Pixel 4 will look similar like the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone, but in the latest leak, the details about the smartphone have been leaked. According to the BGR report, Google Pixel 4 will arrive with an Infinity-O-like display similar to the Galaxy S10. It also suggests that the Pixel phone will sport a hole-punch camera along with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The report also claims that the Pixel 4 will sports stereo speakers as well. Moreover, the smartphone is expected to ditch the physical button and include the capacitive touch buttons. At MWC 2019 there are many prototypes which have showcased without any buttons and ports, maybe this is the future of smartphones.

Jonas Daehnert tweeted the concept design of the Pixel 4 smartphone with a caption saying, " Many of you have pointed out that the front and back camera cannot be on the same side. It's really unusual and I think in that case the leaked sketches were just wrong. It's unlikely. But it couldn't be impossible. There is more space than you think. (Plausibility 2/10)."

He also posted the concept images of Pixel4 and Pixel4XL on the basis of rumors.

Do note that these are just still rumors and leaks and the company has not agreed to any of this information. So It's better to take this piece of information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official launch. We can expect more information about the smartphone in the near future.