TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rafale Review: Docs Photocopied Minus Consent Affects Security Of Nation Says MoD Affidavit
- India Vs Australia, 5th ODI — Live Updates
- 2019 Ford Figo Facelift Variants In Details — Which Is The Best Model To Buy?
- BlackBerry Launches Wireless Charging Pad In India At Rs 2,499
- How To Apply For PAN Card Online Using Aadhaar?
- Pics Of Luka Chuppi’s Star Studded Success Party
- They Forgot To Tell Him About His Tumour
- Visit Dirang — The Abode Of Spectacular Natural Splendour
Google Pixel 4 XL render suggest a punch-hole display and a dual camera setup
Google Pixel 4 XL will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
The Android Q Beta 1 is now available for all three generations of Pixel smartphones, with a lot of improvements and under the hood optimizations compared to the Android 9 Pie. Thanks to Ben Geskin, we have the possible first look at Google's next flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 4 XL.
Here is the first real-life like render an image of the Google Pixel 4 XL with some significant change in the design and overall form factor of the smartphone, compared to the Google Pixel 3 XL. Take this render with a pinch of salt, as it is just a concept from a graphics designer based on alleged schematics.
Google Pixel 4XL | Concept— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) March 14, 2019
- Latest Android 10 Q
- Fullscreen 6.5" display
- Dual Rear & Front Cameras
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855
- 6GB RAM
- 4030 mAh battery pic.twitter.com/8GahyZljxd
Google Pixel 4 XL design
According to the render, the Google Pixel 4 XL has a punch-hole display cut-out similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ to house the dual camera setup on the smartphone.
The Pixel 4 XL has an almost edge-to-edge display, similar to the Apple iPhone XS. The Google Pixel 4 XL render does not have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, as the smartphone is expected to come with an in-display scanner, similar to the Galaxy S10 or the OnePlus 6T.
On the rear end, the smartphone has a dual camera and is expected to come with a standard RGB sensor and a super wide angle lens, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10e.
Google Pixel 4 XL specifications
According to the speculation, the Pixel 4 XL will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the Pixel 4 XL with 6 GB of RAM (finally) and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage.
The device will be fueled by a 4030 mAh battery with fast charging support via USB type C port and Qi wireless charging support. Lastly, the Google Pixel 4 XL is expected to be the world's first smartphone to launch with Android 10 Q OS.