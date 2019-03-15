ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google Pixel 4 XL render suggest a punch-hole display and a dual camera setup

    Google Pixel 4 XL will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

    By
    |

    The Android Q Beta 1 is now available for all three generations of Pixel smartphones, with a lot of improvements and under the hood optimizations compared to the Android 9 Pie. Thanks to Ben Geskin, we have the possible first look at Google's next flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 4 XL.

    Google Pixel 4 XL render suggest a punch-hole display

     

    Here is the first real-life like render an image of the Google Pixel 4 XL with some significant change in the design and overall form factor of the smartphone, compared to the Google Pixel 3 XL. Take this render with a pinch of salt, as it is just a concept from a graphics designer based on alleged schematics.

    Google Pixel 4 XL design

    According to the render, the Google Pixel 4 XL has a punch-hole display cut-out similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ to house the dual camera setup on the smartphone.

    The Pixel 4 XL has an almost edge-to-edge display, similar to the Apple iPhone XS. The Google Pixel 4 XL render does not have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, as the smartphone is expected to come with an in-display scanner, similar to the Galaxy S10 or the OnePlus 6T.

    On the rear end, the smartphone has a dual camera and is expected to come with a standard RGB sensor and a super wide angle lens, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

     

    Google Pixel 4 XL specifications

    According to the speculation, the Pixel 4 XL will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the Pixel 4 XL with 6 GB of RAM (finally) and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage.

    The device will be fueled by a 4030 mAh battery with fast charging support via USB type C port and Qi wireless charging support. Lastly, the Google Pixel 4 XL is expected to be the world's first smartphone to launch with Android 10 Q OS.

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue