Google Pixel 4 XL render suggest a punch-hole display and a dual camera setup

The Android Q Beta 1 is now available for all three generations of Pixel smartphones, with a lot of improvements and under the hood optimizations compared to the Android 9 Pie. Thanks to Ben Geskin, we have the possible first look at Google's next flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 4 XL.

Here is the first real-life like render an image of the Google Pixel 4 XL with some significant change in the design and overall form factor of the smartphone, compared to the Google Pixel 3 XL. Take this render with a pinch of salt, as it is just a concept from a graphics designer based on alleged schematics.

Google Pixel 4XL | Concept



- Latest Android 10 Q

- Fullscreen 6.5" display

- Dual Rear & Front Cameras

- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855

- 6GB RAM

- 4030 mAh battery pic.twitter.com/8GahyZljxd — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) March 14, 2019

Google Pixel 4 XL design

According to the render, the Google Pixel 4 XL has a punch-hole display cut-out similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ to house the dual camera setup on the smartphone.

The Pixel 4 XL has an almost edge-to-edge display, similar to the Apple iPhone XS. The Google Pixel 4 XL render does not have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, as the smartphone is expected to come with an in-display scanner, similar to the Galaxy S10 or the OnePlus 6T.

On the rear end, the smartphone has a dual camera and is expected to come with a standard RGB sensor and a super wide angle lens, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

Google Pixel 4 XL specifications

According to the speculation, the Pixel 4 XL will come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the Pixel 4 XL with 6 GB of RAM (finally) and 64 or 128 GB of internal storage.

The device will be fueled by a 4030 mAh battery with fast charging support via USB type C port and Qi wireless charging support. Lastly, the Google Pixel 4 XL is expected to be the world's first smartphone to launch with Android 10 Q OS.