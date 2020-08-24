Just In
- 4 min ago RTX 3090 To Require 850W Of Power; A Power Hungry GPU?
-
- 18 min ago Infinix Zero 8 Live Images Leaked Ahead of September 7 Launch: Everything We Know So Far
- 19 min ago I Am An Android Person; What Kind Are You?
- 27 min ago Realme Narzo 20 Tipped To Launch Along With Realme 7 Series: What To Expect
Don't Miss
- News GST has reduced the rate at which people have to pay tax: Finance Ministry
- Movies Sushant Singh Rajput Was Upset About Not Getting Credit For Chhichhore, Claims Chetan Bhagat
- Sports Dinesh Karthik says the word 'Mankading' has negative connotation, bowlers not at fault
- Lifestyle Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Shilpa Shetty Look Splendid In A Fuchsia Pink Kurta Set
- Finance Minda Industries Shares Fall 4% On Weak Q1FY21 Result; Rights Issue Opens Aug 25
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV Delivered To N Chandrasekaran Chairman Tata Sons & Tata Motors
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In August 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Google Pixel 4a 5G CAD-Based Renders Leak; To Offer Dual Camera, Punch-Hole Design
Google unveiled the Pixel 4a earlier this month after months of rumours and speculations. The company also announced the arrival of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G during its launch. Just a few days ago, an online report gave us an insight into the upcoming Pixel 5's design. Now, another report has revealed what the Pixel 4a 5G might offer in terms of design.
Google Pixel 4a 5G Design Leaked Online
The Google Pixel 4a 5G's design has been tipped via 91Mobiles in association with @Onleaks. The publication has shared CAD-based renders of the upcoming Pixel smartphone which reveals both its facia as well as the rear panel of the handset.
The leaked design indicates an identical design to the standard Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5a. The handset will come with a punch-hole panel as the non-5G Pixel 4a. The in-display camera cutout will be placed on the top-left corner. The bezels will be narrow on all the corners. At the rear panel, the handset will sport a square-shaped camera module.
The image suggests a dual-lens setup. Notably, the Pixel 5 renders also were leaked with a punch-hole and a dual-lens square-shaped camera module. It seems Google is finally ready to leap the camera department and we will see the future Pixel smartphone with multiple camera sensors.
The CAD-based render also shows the placement of the keys and ports. The device will accommodate the power key alongside the volume keys on the right spine. The USB Type-C port alongside the dual speakers will be placed at the bottom. There will be a 3.5 mm headphone jack which will be positioned on the top-edge.
The report also suggests that the Pixel 4a 5G will come with 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.6mm dimensions. The display will likely measure between 6.1- 6.2-inches and will be flat. The device could feature a plastic unibody design and a fingerprint scanner for security will be mounted at the back panel.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,834
-
45,999
-
11,228
-
5,990
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500