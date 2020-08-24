Google Pixel 4a 5G CAD-Based Renders Leak; To Offer Dual Camera, Punch-Hole Design News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google unveiled the Pixel 4a earlier this month after months of rumours and speculations. The company also announced the arrival of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G during its launch. Just a few days ago, an online report gave us an insight into the upcoming Pixel 5's design. Now, another report has revealed what the Pixel 4a 5G might offer in terms of design.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Design Leaked Online

The Google Pixel 4a 5G's design has been tipped via 91Mobiles in association with @Onleaks. The publication has shared CAD-based renders of the upcoming Pixel smartphone which reveals both its facia as well as the rear panel of the handset.

The leaked design indicates an identical design to the standard Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5a. The handset will come with a punch-hole panel as the non-5G Pixel 4a. The in-display camera cutout will be placed on the top-left corner. The bezels will be narrow on all the corners. At the rear panel, the handset will sport a square-shaped camera module.

The image suggests a dual-lens setup. Notably, the Pixel 5 renders also were leaked with a punch-hole and a dual-lens square-shaped camera module. It seems Google is finally ready to leap the camera department and we will see the future Pixel smartphone with multiple camera sensors.

The CAD-based render also shows the placement of the keys and ports. The device will accommodate the power key alongside the volume keys on the right spine. The USB Type-C port alongside the dual speakers will be placed at the bottom. There will be a 3.5 mm headphone jack which will be positioned on the top-edge.

The report also suggests that the Pixel 4a 5G will come with 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.6mm dimensions. The display will likely measure between 6.1- 6.2-inches and will be flat. The device could feature a plastic unibody design and a fingerprint scanner for security will be mounted at the back panel.

