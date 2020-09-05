Google Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 Launch Likely Pegged For September 25 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google launched the much-awaited Pixel 4a as its affordable offering recently. At the launch event, the company also confirmed the arrival of Pixel 4a 5G model and the flagship Pixel 5 later this year. However, there was no official date announced for their debut in the market. A new report suggests that the launch could take place later this month itself.

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Official Launch Date

According to a listing on Vodafone Germany website, Google will be launching both Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G on September 25. It is currently unknown if the company plans to bring the device to Germany initially or will introduce both upcoming smartphones in some other markets as well. Apart from this, no other information on the new Pixel smartphones has been share by the website.

However, both smartphones have leaked a couple of times where the design and some of the features have been tipped. The CAD-based renders of both Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 have surfaced online. Going by the previous reports, both smartphones will feature a punch-hole display design with slim bezels similar to the recently launched Pixel 4.

The in-display camera cut-out will be placed on the top-left corner. The leaked renders also suggested a square-shaped camera module at the rear with a dual-lens setup. Notably, this design is tipped for both models. So, we can expect the company to join the league of multiple camera smartphones with its future launches.

The Pixel 4a 5G is said to features a flat display measuring between 6.1- 6.2-inches. It will have 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.6 mm dimensions. On the other hand, the Pixel 5 is expected with an OLED panel delivering 90Hz refresh rate. Google is yet to confirm the September 25 launch date for its upcoming smartphones. We would suggest you take this information as a grain of salt until the company gives any official nod.

