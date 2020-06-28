ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Pixel 4a Gets Certified Via FCC; Launch Seems Imminent

    By
    |

    Google Pixel 4a might now finally get to see the light of the day anytime. It is one of the most anticipated mid-range launches this year and its arrival has been delayed ever since the coronavirus outbreak. The device was first expected to launch during Google's annual I/O Developer conference 2020. Later, online leaks suggested the July 13 launch date. Now, the device has cleared its certification from which confirms an imminent launch.

    Google Pixel 4a Gets Certified Via FCC; Launch Seems Imminent

     

    Google Pixel 4a Certification Details

    The Google Pixel 4a has now cleared its certification from FCC in the US. The device has been listed with three different model numbers including G025N, G025M, and G025J. It is unknown if these are the different RAM or storage variants of the Pixel 4a. It will only be clear if the company shells out any details itself or we will have to wait till the official launch.

    Google Pixel 4a Expected Hardware

    Since Pixel 4a has been doing rounds since months online, some of the key specifications are known to us. The handset is said to launch with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display which could be an AMOLED panel. Also, there will be a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

    The in-display camera cutout is said to accommodate an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling. At the rear, the device is said to retain a single camera setup and will be housing a 12.2MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the device could employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It is likely to come with 4GB/6GB RAM. Storage-wise, we might see the device come with a 64GB or 128GB option.

    Software-side will probably be handled by Android 10 OS. Completing the spec-sheet is said to be a 3,080 mAh battery backed by 18W fast charging support. The device has already been confirmed to launch in Just Black and Barely Blue color options.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google news smartphones
    Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 21:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X