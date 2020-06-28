Google Pixel 4a Gets Certified Via FCC; Launch Seems Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pixel 4a might now finally get to see the light of the day anytime. It is one of the most anticipated mid-range launches this year and its arrival has been delayed ever since the coronavirus outbreak. The device was first expected to launch during Google's annual I/O Developer conference 2020. Later, online leaks suggested the July 13 launch date. Now, the device has cleared its certification from which confirms an imminent launch.

Google Pixel 4a Certification Details

The Google Pixel 4a has now cleared its certification from FCC in the US. The device has been listed with three different model numbers including G025N, G025M, and G025J. It is unknown if these are the different RAM or storage variants of the Pixel 4a. It will only be clear if the company shells out any details itself or we will have to wait till the official launch.

Google Pixel 4a Expected Hardware

Since Pixel 4a has been doing rounds since months online, some of the key specifications are known to us. The handset is said to launch with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display which could be an AMOLED panel. Also, there will be a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The in-display camera cutout is said to accommodate an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling. At the rear, the device is said to retain a single camera setup and will be housing a 12.2MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the device could employ the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. It is likely to come with 4GB/6GB RAM. Storage-wise, we might see the device come with a 64GB or 128GB option.

Software-side will probably be handled by Android 10 OS. Completing the spec-sheet is said to be a 3,080 mAh battery backed by 18W fast charging support. The device has already been confirmed to launch in Just Black and Barely Blue color options.

Best Mobiles in India