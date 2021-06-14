Google Pixel 4a Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount With Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale for June 2021 is now live on the e-commerce site. At the sale, several smartphones have received attractive discounts. Among these, the Google Pixel 4a has got a discount of Rs. 5,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 26,999. The Google Pixel 4a is available in a single black color option.

Google Pixel 4a Price On Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

The Google Pixel 4a was selling in the country for Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM model. Now, you can purchase at Rs. 26,999; however, the offer will valid until June 16. Additionally, one can get a 10 percent discount on an SBI Bank credit card and 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card transactions.

Google Pixel 4a Features

To recall, the Google Pixel 4a was launched in India last year. The phone ships with a 5.8-inch AMOLED panel that offers FHD resolution and the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device gets its power from the Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. However, it does not support any microSD slot for additional storage expansion.

Moreover, there is a 3,140 mAh battery that supports an 18W charging tech. The phone comes with a single 12.2MP rear camera with OIS and 4K video recording support. Upfront, the Pixel 4a features an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and videos that also supports 1080p video recording. Other features of the Google Pixel 4a include stock Android UI, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and so on.

Google Pixel 4a: Reasons To Buy?

The selling point of the Google Pixel 4a is its stock Android experience and camera performance. Even without a dedicated ultra-wide sensor, the primary sensor on the Google Pixel 4a can capture good quality images at even low light conditions.

However, lack of a high refresh rate, 5G connectivity, and smaller battery are some drawbacks for the handset. Smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the iQOO Z3 5G can also be a good choice over the Google Pixel 4a at the same price range.

