Google Pixel 4a India Launch Confirmed For October 17: Full Specifications And Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google is done with the launch of Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. Both smartphones were announced via an online event yesterday. The company earlier introduced the standard Pixel 4a as well for the masses after months of delay in its launch. While the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G will not be coming to India, the company has confirmed the launch of standard Pixel 4a in the country.

When Will Pixel 4a Launch In India?

The Pixel 4a is scheduled to launch on October 17 in India. The company confirmed this detail itself via Twitter. In a reply to a user's post, Google revealed the aforementioned launch date for the new affordable Pixel smartphone in the country. The handset will be made available via Flipkart. Since the device has gone official already, its hardware is known. Let's have a look at the key features:

Google Pixel 4a Key Highlights

The Google Pixel 4a is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor which has eight cores. The processor is combined with Adreno 620 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. It will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. For optics, the smartphone sports a single12MP camera at the rear.

The device features an 8MP selfie camera which is packed inside the punch-hole. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch OLED display panel which has an FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device uses a fingerprint scanner for security.

It comes with USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Keeping the lights on is a 3,140 mAh battery unit which gets 18W fast charging support. As of now, Google has not hinted the pricing of the Pixel 4a in India. However, it is likely to retail below Rs. 30,000 mark in India.

Best Mobiles in India