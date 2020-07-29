ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4a Launch Pegged For August 3; Will It Finally Hit The Shelves?

    By
    |

    Google Pixel 4a has been one of t most anticipated mid-range smartphones this year. However, the device's arrival has been delayed ever since the cancellation of the Google I/O Developer conference. The event was called off due to the lockdown situation across the globe and multiple dates were tipped since then. Well, it seems that the device might finally hit the shelves next month.

    Google Pixel 4a Launch Set For August 3: Report

     

    Google Pixel 4an Official Launch Date

    The Google Pixel 4a is set to launch on August 3. This has been revealed by a tipster called @jon_proser who has earned his reputation for leaking out accurate details of Apple and Google products. However, Google has not given any nod to this detail and is yet to announce an official launch date of the Pixel 4a.

    Whatever may be the case, the Pixel 4a launch is long due and it has been months we are only getting details via leaks and rumours. If the suggested August 3 launch date is true, then we might come across some official teasers and posters in the coming days.

    The device has been leaked on multiple occasions online. It even cleared its certification via FCC recently. Since the handset has been doing rounds for long online, the majority of its features are known. For instance, the device is said to pack a compact 5.7-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It is confirmed to feature a punch-hole design.

     

    The smartphone will be equipped with a single 12.2MP Sony IMX363 camera at the rear. It seems like the company will be sticking to this module for a while. The smartphone is said to be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor which will be combined with Adreno 618 GPU. It is expected to come with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

    The smartphone is expected to come with Android 10 OS and will be offered a stock Android UI. It has been tipped that the device will be powered by a 3,080 mAh battery and will come with 18W fast charging. We hope that the device finally arrives on the aforementioned suggested date, August 3 as the launch has been delayed for long now.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 11:35 [IST]
