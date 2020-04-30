Google Pixel 4a Likely To Hit Shelves On May 22 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google is gearing up for the launch of a new Pixel 4a smartphone. The device was expected to go official at the Google I/O Developer Conference, but with the event getting canceled due to coronavirus outbreak, its launch has been delayed. There have been numerous leaks surrounding the upcoming smartphone doing rounds online. The latest one hints at its official launch date.

Google Pixel 4a Official Launch Date

As per some reports online, the Google Pixel 4a will be officially announced on May 22, 2020. It is said to be available for sale in Germany staring the same day of launch. While there is no information available for its availability in India and other markets, we can expect the company to make an announcement at the event.

The device will be announced as an affordable offering and a successor to the Pixel 3a. It is expected to launch starting at somewhere around $399 which is roughly equivalent to Rs. 30,300. As per the leaks, the device will launch with a 5.81-inch OLDED display that will offer an FHD+ resolution. Its punch-hole design is one of the major changes in the design department.

At the rear, it will have a square-shaped camera module but will pack a single 12.2MP sensor. The punch-hole is likely to make space for an 8MP selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture. Besides, Google will stick to a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security instead of equipping it with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is also said to feature the Face Unlock security option and will have a Titan-M chip for enhanced security. The Pixel 4a is said to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor and ship with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage.

It is likely to launch with the Android 10 OS and offer standard connectivity features like a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Google is also likely to equip this handset with the 'Now Playing' feature which will allow you to identify any song or music playing nearby.

via

Best Mobiles in India