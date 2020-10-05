Just In
- 5 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Appears On Bluetooth SIG Authority; Suggests Imminent India Launch
-
- 44 min ago iPhone 11 For Rs. 4_,999; Deal Of The Year?
- 2 hrs ago DigiLocker App: How To Upload Driving License, RC In DigiLocker
- 2 hrs ago Infinix Hot 10 Launched With Quad-Camera Setup In India: Price, Features
Don't Miss
- News BJP to take fresh look at candidates list after LJP chief Chirag Paswan decides to go solo
- Automobiles Best-Selling Cars In India For September 2020: Kia Sonet Just Misses Out On Top-10 List
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Week 1 Rules: No Elimination And Nomination, Bedroom Access Restricted!
- Sports IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Key battles, players to watch out for
- Finance Hatsun Agro Shares Jump 8% On Likely Bonus Declaration
- Education Unlock 5.0 School Reopening News: Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till October 31 Over COVID Pandemic
- Lifestyle Is Keto Diet Safe? Side Effects Of The Ketogenic Diet And Who Should Avoid It
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Google Pixel 4a Listed At Amazon Ahead Of India Launch: Should You Buy?
Google Pixel 4a has been one of the most anticipated smartphones this year. The device officially made a debut after months of delay back in August and is confirmed to hit the stores in India in the coming days. The affordable Pixel smartphone was tipped to go on sale via Flipkart. However, right ahead of its launch in the country, the device has been listed on Amazon as well. The listing reveals the Pixel 4a pricing in India.
Google Pixel 4a India Price Listed On Amazon
Just to recap, the Pixel 4a is scheduled for October 17 launch in India. The company has teamed up with Flipkart as its exclusive partner for the sale of its upcoming affordable Pixel smartphone. But, the device is already listed with its pricing and specifications on the other popular e-commerce website in India, i.e, Amazon.
As per the Amazon listing, the Pixel 4a will be selling for Rs. 56,500 in India. For reference, the smartphone was announced in the global market for a price label of $349 which is somewhere around Rs. 25,516 in India. This might make you wonder if you should grab this offer and buy the handset before launch.
The Amazon pricing almost twice the official launch price of the handset. This comes as a surprise as the device is yet to be launched in the country and the listed pricing is also high. In that case, we would suggest you wait for the handset to go official as the pricing could be much lower than the one listed on the Amazon website.
Google Pixel 4a Key Features And Specifications
The Google Pixel 4a is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device sports a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It features a punch-hole design which has an 8MP selfie camera.
The rear camera is a single 12MP snapper with OIS. It will ship with the Android 10 OS and will offer a stock Android experience. Completing the setup is a 3,140 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,400
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,795
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
61,990
-
10,497
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,899
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
8,500
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999