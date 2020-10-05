Google Pixel 4a Listed At Amazon Ahead Of India Launch: Should You Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pixel 4a has been one of the most anticipated smartphones this year. The device officially made a debut after months of delay back in August and is confirmed to hit the stores in India in the coming days. The affordable Pixel smartphone was tipped to go on sale via Flipkart. However, right ahead of its launch in the country, the device has been listed on Amazon as well. The listing reveals the Pixel 4a pricing in India.

Google Pixel 4a India Price Listed On Amazon

Just to recap, the Pixel 4a is scheduled for October 17 launch in India. The company has teamed up with Flipkart as its exclusive partner for the sale of its upcoming affordable Pixel smartphone. But, the device is already listed with its pricing and specifications on the other popular e-commerce website in India, i.e, Amazon.

As per the Amazon listing, the Pixel 4a will be selling for Rs. 56,500 in India. For reference, the smartphone was announced in the global market for a price label of $349 which is somewhere around Rs. 25,516 in India. This might make you wonder if you should grab this offer and buy the handset before launch.

The Amazon pricing almost twice the official launch price of the handset. This comes as a surprise as the device is yet to be launched in the country and the listed pricing is also high. In that case, we would suggest you wait for the handset to go official as the pricing could be much lower than the one listed on the Amazon website.

Google Pixel 4a Key Features And Specifications

The Google Pixel 4a is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device sports a 5.8-inch FHD+ OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It features a punch-hole design which has an 8MP selfie camera.

The rear camera is a single 12MP snapper with OIS. It will ship with the Android 10 OS and will offer a stock Android experience. Completing the setup is a 3,140 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India