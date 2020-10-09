Just In
Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio Smart Speaker Price And Sale Announced; To Be Available Via Flipkart
Google Pixel 4a has finally been announced in India giving the Pixel fans a breath of relief. The device has been launched alongside the Nest Audio smart speaker. The affordable Pixel made an international debut recently equipped with the Snapdragon 730G processor and an OLED display panel. The smartphone will be going up for sale starting next week on Flipkart. Details on its pricing and availability are as follows:
How Much The Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio Smart Speaker Cost In India?
The Google Pixel 4a is announced at Rs. 29,999 in India. The company will be selling the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model for this price tag. Notably, this is the sole configuration this handset has been announced with. The smartphone will be selling as a part of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starting October 16.
In addition to the Pixel 4a, the company has also announced the Nest Audio smart speaker in the country. The speaker will also be available for sale via Flipkart starting October 16. It is priced at Rs. 6,999. Also, you will be able to purchase the Nest Audio speaker via offline retail stores in India. Both the devices are priced strategically and are likely be a hit amongst the Indian audience.
Google Pixel 4a, Nest Audio Smart Speaker Key Features
Starting with the Pixel 4a, the smartphone utilizes the Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB RAM. It comes with 128GB storage and runs on Android 10 OS. The smartphone offers a 12.2MP rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture. For selfies, it features an 8MP snapper with an f/2.4 aperture.
The Pixel 4a flaunts a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display panel with 1080 x 240 pixels FHD+ resolution. The punch-hole display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. In terms of connectivity, there is NFC, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset is equipped with a 3,140 mAh battery and 18W fast charging tech.
The Google Nest Audio smart speaker packs a 19mm tweeter and a 75mm mid-woofer for audio output. It is claimed to deliver better output than the previous generation model. The speaker comes with Google Assistant support using which you can give various commands to the unit.
