Google Pixel 4a Users Complain Ghost Touch Issue: Report

Google announced the Pixel 4a recently after months of delay in its launch. The affordable Pixel device comes with the stock Android OS and is first in line to get the new Android versions and firmware updates. Speaking of which, the device has received an Android 11 update. However, the update seems to have brought along a bug with it that is giving some trouble to the users.

Google Pixel 4a Touch-Screen Issues

Some Google Pixel 4a users have complained about the Ghost Touch issue which is hampering the user experience. This issue has come into notice ever since the Android 11 update hit the smartphone.

It seems that the update has brought along a bug that led to the unresponsive touch issues on the Pixel 4a. The users find the display going unresponsive while scrolling and even automatic touch functions (Ghost Touch).

As of now, it is unknown what is causing this touch response issue on the Pixel 4a. The users have also revealed that downgrading back to Android 10 has resolved the issue. Some have also revealed that rebooting or doing a factory reset doesn't fix this issue. However, removing the screen protector or making some changes in the touch settings tends to do the trick.

Thankfully, Google has acknowledged this issue. As per a report online, an employee has suggested that this issue could be hardware-bound. However, no confirmation on the same has been given just yet by Google. The company is said to be working on a fix for this. But, it remains to be seen if this issue will be resolved via an update or would need some other fix.

