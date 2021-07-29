Just In
Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G Listings Removed Ahead Of Pixel 6 Launch; Are They Discontinued?
Google is already in the works with the Pixel 6 smartphone series. Several leaks and rumours have been spilling beans on the upcoming smartphone. It seems that the Pixel 6 might hit the stores soon as the company has removed the listing of the previous-generation models from its Fi stores. Which all models product listing has been removed? Have the company discontinued those models? Let's find out:
Google Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 Out Of Stock Ahead Of Pixel 6 Launch
Both Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 listings have been removed from the company's official store. A report via 9To5Google suggests that both devices were initially listed out of stock earlier this month and now have been completely removed from the Google Fi stores.
The specifications, as well as the product description of both smartphones, are no more available on the company's official website. The only Pixel series smartphone available currently is the standard Pixel 4a 5G.
Has Google Discontinued Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 To Make Way For Pixel 6?
This is not the first time Google has opted for a similar strategy of removing product listing from its official website ahead of other models launch. The standard Pixel 4 lineup met the same fate ahead of the Pixel 5 launch. Currently, there is no word regarding the launch of the Pixel 6 smartphone lineup.
However, the device is likely to go official sometime later this October. So, there is a possibility that both these models (Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5) might as well be discontinued to make way for the Pixel 6. It is worth mentioning that both these models haven't been made available in India.
Only the standard Pixel 4a has been announced in the country. There is no development currently that hints at the imminent launch of the Pixel 6 as well in the Indian market. However, we might see the company introducing this variant considering it has skipped the previous two models in India.
We are not sure if the company will discontinue the standard Pixel 4a from the Indian stores to make space for the Pixel 6 as it is doing in the international market. But, we will come across the developments in the future.
