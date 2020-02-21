Just In
Google Pixel 5 Expected To Launch With Reverse Wireless Charging Support
Google Pixel 5 still has a lot of time for its launch but the speculations and leaks are already started surfacing on the web. According to the latest report alleged Google Pixel 5 was spotted in Android Open Source Project code and some of the key features of the upcoming Pixel phone is discovered in the Android 11 Developer code.
The Android 11 Developer Preview was released on February 20 and according to the latest code it has been claimed that the next-gen Pixel 5 will support reverse wireless charging technology. This means users will be able to charge other wireless charging support devices with Pixel 5.
Folks at XDA developers spotted the feature in Android 11 Developer Preview. According to the report, the developer preview has a new Battery Share feature in the setting menu which is claimed to the reverse wireless charging feature of Google. XDA developers reports also shared some screenshots of the Battery Share feature.
Also, the feature comes with a warning that reads, "Your phone's battery will run out faster when using Battery Share." The report also suggested that the upcoming reverse charging feature will be compatible with devices like smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches, and more.
Earlier, it was reported that the Pixel 5 will arrive with another battery feature dubbed as "Ultra low power" mode. This feature was also spotted on Android Open Source Project code, this feature is expected to save more power and any other Pixel devices exiting in the market. The Ultra-low power feature will reduce the phone functionality and strict all the functions except text and calling. Similar to the one which is available on Samsung flagship phones.
Besides, it was also reported that the Pixel 4 series will also receive the Ultra-low power feature via OTA update when the search giant will start rolling out the Android 11 update. The update is also said to fix the battery issues on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL.
