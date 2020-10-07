Google Pixel 5 Features Under-Display Speaker; Hands-On Video Reveals News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pixel 5 is one of the latest premium smartphones to hit the smartphone space. The device arrived alongside the Pixel 4a 5G just a few days ago. While we know the complete specifications of the smartphone, Google seems to have missed out giving out one important detail. The Pixel 5 is packed with the under-display speaker. This information has been revealed by a hands-on video on YouTube. Details are as follows:

Does Google Pixel 5 Use An Under-Display Speaker Technology?

A video posted on YouTube channel called totallydubbedHD suggests the Google Pixel 5 makes use of an under-display speaker for audio output. The hands-on video shared by the UK-based YouTuber confirms the absence of external speaker setup. The speaker is accommodated below the 6-inch OLED panel. This technology makes the screen vibrate to produce the sound.

It is worth mentioning that LG has already launched the G8 with the same under-display speaker setup. And it seems that this technology would be the next big thing in the smartphone space. It isn't clear why Google didn't reveal this major information related to its new flagship. Nevertheless, it's good to see that the brand has used one of the latest technologies on the Pixel 5.

The video reveals the other aspects of the handset as well including display and camera performance and also the battery backup. We have embedded t video below for your reference.

To recap, the Pixel 5 draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor which is accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device comes void of an external microSD card support. It runs on the new Android 11 OS and features a stock Android UI. Upfront, the handset packs a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 5 has an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. At the rear, it has two cameras including a 12.2MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 16MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. A 4,080 mAh battery keeps the processor ticking which gets 18W fast charging tech support.

