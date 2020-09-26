Google Pixel 5 Launch Date Delayed: Will Now Make A Debut In October News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google recently confirmed the launch of next-generation Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G on September 30. The company is expected to host an online launch event to introduce the upcoming models. Several leaks have already confirmed the design as well as the features of both smartphones. However, a new leak suggests that the company might launch the Pixel 5 next month.

Google Pixel 5 New Launch Date

The Google Pixel 5 will now be launched on October 15. The information comes via a noted tipster Jon Prosser. As per the tipster, the previously announced September 30 is for pre-orders of this handset. You will be able to pre-book the handset this month-end.

Pixel 5 5G

(Just Black & Subtle Sage)

- Preorder: Sep 30

- Launch: October 15



They made an oopsie with the 4a 😂👇



Pixel 4a 5G (Just Black)

- Preorder: Sep 30

- Launch: Nov 19



Pixel 4a 5G (Clearly White)

- Delayed to 2021 😂

(Will most likely be canceled altogether) pic.twitter.com/Qh4L0TZ3Ry — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 25, 2020

Further, the device is said to go on sale starting November 19, 2020. The device will be available in two colours Just Black and Subtle Sage shades. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G smartphone will also be available for pre-order starting September 30.

Also, the Pixel 4a 5G's Clearly White colour option is said to arrive the next year 2021. If the reports are to believed then this colour option might not launch altogether. As for the leaked specifications, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The device will come with an X52 modem which will allow with 5G network support. The device will come with 8GB RAM 128GB built-in storage. The device is likely to feature a 6-inch OLED display panel.

The smartphone is expected to offer an FHD+ resolution and will be an OLED panel. The leaked renders in the past have confirmed a punch-hole design. It is not known if the smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner or a side-mounted scanner.

The device will likely with a dual-camera setup at the rear which will comprise a 16MOP primary and a 12MP secondary sensor. For selfies, there could be an 8MP sensors inside the punch-hole. The device would probably be backed by a 4,080 mAh battery.

