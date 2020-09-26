Just In
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Everything You Need To Know About The Buddhist Diet
- Movies Anupam Kher Takes A Hiatus From Social Media; Posts ‘Temporarily Closed For Spiritual Maintenance'
- Finance 3 Ways To Play The Gold Theme As It Will Bounce Back
- News Bollywood-drugs nexus: NCB questions Deepika Padukone for five hours
- Sports IPL 2020: Jos Buttler excited to be back
- Automobiles Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Expected To Receive New Colour Scheme: Teased Ahead Of Launch
- Education AP ICET Results 2020 Declared, Check At sche.ap.gov.in
- Travel Best Places To Visit In South India In October
Google Pixel 5 Launch Date Delayed: Will Now Make A Debut In October
Google recently confirmed the launch of next-generation Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G on September 30. The company is expected to host an online launch event to introduce the upcoming models. Several leaks have already confirmed the design as well as the features of both smartphones. However, a new leak suggests that the company might launch the Pixel 5 next month.
Google Pixel 5 New Launch Date
The Google Pixel 5 will now be launched on October 15. The information comes via a noted tipster Jon Prosser. As per the tipster, the previously announced September 30 is for pre-orders of this handset. You will be able to pre-book the handset this month-end.
Pixel 5 5G— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 25, 2020
(Just Black & Subtle Sage)
- Preorder: Sep 30
- Launch: October 15
They made an oopsie with the 4a 😂👇
Pixel 4a 5G (Just Black)
- Preorder: Sep 30
- Launch: Nov 19
Pixel 4a 5G (Clearly White)
- Delayed to 2021 😂
(Will most likely be canceled altogether) pic.twitter.com/Qh4L0TZ3Ry
Further, the device is said to go on sale starting November 19, 2020. The device will be available in two colours Just Black and Subtle Sage shades. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G smartphone will also be available for pre-order starting September 30.
Also, the Pixel 4a 5G's Clearly White colour option is said to arrive the next year 2021. If the reports are to believed then this colour option might not launch altogether. As for the leaked specifications, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.
The device will come with an X52 modem which will allow with 5G network support. The device will come with 8GB RAM 128GB built-in storage. The device is likely to feature a 6-inch OLED display panel.
The smartphone is expected to offer an FHD+ resolution and will be an OLED panel. The leaked renders in the past have confirmed a punch-hole design. It is not known if the smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner or a side-mounted scanner.
The device will likely with a dual-camera setup at the rear which will comprise a 16MOP primary and a 12MP secondary sensor. For selfies, there could be an 8MP sensors inside the punch-hole. The device would probably be backed by a 4,080 mAh battery.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,290
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,780
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
10,490
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
61,990
-
34,999
-
47,500
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
18,999
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999
-
12,999
-
14,999