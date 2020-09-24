Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Massive Leak; Launch Set For September 30 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google recently confirmed the launch of its flagship Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G launch on September 30. Several leaks have already given us insight into the design as well as the key features of the upcoming Pixel smartphones. Now, with just a few days remaining for the official launch, the leaks factory has shared details on the pricing, storage, and colour options. Details are as follows:

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Expected Configuration, Price

Both Google Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G have been listed at multiple online European retail platforms. The listing of both smartphones does not just reveal the pricing, but also the sale dates, colour options, and storage capacity.

Starting with the Pixel 5, the device is said to be priced at GBP 615 which somewhere around Rs. 53,686 in Indian currency. The Pixel 4a 5G is said to be priced at GBP 499 which is roughly around Rs. 46,841 in Indian currency. The pricing of both smartphones in the Continental European market is also revealed via the online listings.

The Pixel 5 is tipped to cost EUR 629 which translates to Rs. 54,158, while the Pixel 4a 5G is said to cost EUR 499 which is approx Rs. 42,985. As per the listings, the Pixel 5 will be launched in black and green shades. The Pixel 4a 5G is tipped to come in black and white colour options.

Both smartphones will go up for sale starting October 18 in the UK with 128GB storage configuration. It is worth mentioning that the upcoming Pixel smartphones might not debut in the Indian market.

As for the leaked hardware, the Pixel 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. The device will come with 5G network support and will have 6GB RAM configuration. The device is likely to feature a 3,080 mAh battery and an OLED display panel.

The Pixel 4a 5G, on the other hand, is expected to pack similar hardware as the standard model. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Both smartphones will likely ship with the new Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

