Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Official Launch Confirmed For September 30: Report

Google is ready for its second round of smartphone launch this year. Following the Pixel 4a, the company is now prepping up for the arrival of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. Both the smartphones were confirmed to be under development by the company itself during the Pixel 4a launch. Google has now spilt the beans on its plan to bring the new smartphones towards the end of this month.

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a Official Launch Date

Google has shared a tweet via its official Twitter handle where it confirms the arrival of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G on September 30, 2020. The company has named this event as 'Launch Night In' and is likely to be an online affair like the other smartphone launched including the company's last one.

Get your popcorn ready for #LaunchNightIn.

Click below to know when to tune in. 👇 pic.twitter.com/RpKOinCDHj — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 14, 2020

Sadly, the tweet doesn't reveal any of the key features of the upcoming smartphones. Notably, the launch event is scheduled to begin at 11 AM PT which is 11.30 PM in IST. As of now, the company hasn't confirmed the live stream details, but it could be streamed across the company's different social media handles including its YouTube channel.

Besides, the Pixel 4a 5G, the company is also expected to launch the new version of Chromecast. Also, a new smart speaker will see the light of the day during the launch. The name of the speaker isn't known at moment, but we will likely get the details ahead of the launch.

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a Rumored Specifications

Going by the leaked rumours, the Pixel 5 will be equipped with a 90Hz FHD+ OLED display. The panel is likely to measure 5.8-inches in size and will sport a punch-hole design. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

The Pixel 4a 5G's features haven't been tipped as of now. However, it might borrow some of its features via the standard model except for the processor. It is worth noting that the company will be equipping both smartphones with 5G network support.

