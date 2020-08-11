ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 5 Visits AI Benchmark Website; Processor Details Tipped

    By
    |

    Google confirmed the Pixel 5 to be in works during the Pixel 4a launch earlier this month. The device is set to debut sometime later this year in some of the select markets. The device will be launched as a successor to the Pixel 4 and is said to be premium offering by the brand. In the latest development, the smartphone has stopped by a benchmark website where its features have been tipped.

    Google Pixel 5 Expected Hardware

    The Google Pixel 5 has paid a visit to AI Benchmark website. It is listed alongside the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. As per the database, the device will be launched with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This indicates that the upcoming model will be backed by 5G network support.

    Additionally, the listing also suggests that the device will come with 8GB RAM configuration. While the storage capacity is not listed, we can expect the company to offer at least a 128GB storage model. It can't be said for sure if the handset will come in a single or multiple configurations. Also, we could see Android 11 OS, but that's just speculation.

    The AI Benchmark website doesn't reveal what other hardware the Pixel 5 will be equipped with. We don't know if the company will stick to a single-lens setup at the rear or if we get to see multiple rear camera setup. Also, the device is said to arrive with a reverse wireless charging technology.

    It is worth mentioning that Pixel 4 series was launched last year powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor. So the company's plan to launch its successor with a downgraded processor isn't clear. Also, Google will not be launching the Pixel 5 in India. However, the Pixel 4a is expected to debut in the country.

    google news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11:11 [IST]
