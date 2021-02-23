Google Pixel 5a Borrows Design Elements From Pixel 5, 4a; Design Renders Reveal News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 debuted last year with an old-school design, even with features that were generations apart. Now, Google Pixel 5a is gearing up for launch at the upcoming Google I/O event. Even before official confirmation, we've just spotted the new Google Pixel 5a, leaked by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, popularly known as OnLeaks.

Google Pixel 5a Design Leaked

From the looks of it, the Google Pixel 5a is going to look largely similar to the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 devices. Apart from the design details, OnLeaks has also revealed a few specifications of the upcoming Google smartphone. If this is to be believed, the rumored Pixel 5a would launch with a 6.2-inch OLED flat screen with an FHD+ resolution.

One can spot the narrow bezels on the smartphone, except for the chin. Again, this is very similar to the previous Google Pixel smartphone designs. The alleged Google Pixel 5a design also includes a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras, the report notes the upcoming phone would feature a dual-camera setup at the rear.

The camera module and design are precisely like the Pixel 5. However, we can expect to see a different set of sensors when compared to the previous device. Here, the Google Pixel 5a is said to include a 12MP primary shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, whereas, the Pixel 5 included a 12.2MP shooter.

Additionally, the report suggests there's an additional third sensor, which is speculated to be the PDAF sensor. Other details spotted on the Google Pixel 5a include the 3.5mm headphone jack and a pair o stereo speakers. The upcoming Pixel device will likely run the latest Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Google Pixel 5a Launch: What To Expect

As noted, the alleged Google Pixel 5a is expected to launch at the Google I/O event in May. To note, the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 debuted at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 51,999 in India. The upcoming phone could cost anywhere between these price tags. Since we still have a couple of months to go, we'll have a fair share of leaks and tips by then.

Best Mobiles in India