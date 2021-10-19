Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Announced With Tensor Chip, 50MP Camera; India Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro have officially been launched at a virtual event. The new smartphones flaunt powerful features and several upgrades from its predecessors. For one, the new Pixel 6 series packs a powerful in-house chipset called Tensor with advanced features. Here's everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Features

The new Google Pixel 6 flaunts a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 6 Pro features a larger 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. Just like the vanilla model, users get a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Both the vanilla and the Pro model feature an IP68 rating that protects them from water and dust.

The real upgrade on the Google Pixel 6 series is the introduction of a 50MP camera that offers 150 percent more light than the previous-generation Pixel smartphones. Additionally, the phones feature a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Plus, Google Pixel 6 Pro includes an additional supporting 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and up to 20x zoom with 4K video recording support.

Google Pixel 6's cameras now have additional features like Magic Eraser that help to curate your pictures just the way you want. Plus, Google has introduced Face Unblur, Motion Mode, and other features. Quick Tap Snap is another feature that's introduced as a partnership between Snapchat and Google, found on Google Pixel 6 phones. Apart from this, the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro users get features like Live Translation across all apps.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications

Under the hood, both the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro draw power from the Tensor chipset paired with the Titan M2 security chip. The processor is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB default storage. The power chipset offers state-of-the-art ML or machine learning capabilities.

Camera technology can overlook and exclude people of color.



We're committed to reversing this bias with #RealTone on #Pixel6. We worked with expert image makers 🤳🏽🤳🏿🤳🏾 to improve our 📷 algorithms to represent people of color beautifully and accurately.#Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/W6LLW2LhjY — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 19, 2021

The Google Pixel 6 series run Android 12 OS, which was something expected. Android 12 brings in tonnes of new features, including enhanced privacy and security upgrades. In fact, the Pixel 6 series now get a dedicated privacy dashboard. Additionally, Google has introduced Material You on Android 12 where widgets and icons borrow colors from your wallpaper making it unique.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Price In India

Google Pixel 6 is priced at USD 599 (around Rs. 44,973). The Google Pixel 6 Pro is priced at USD 899 (around Rs. 67,500). Additionally, Google has introduced a new Pixel Pass subscription for users in the US, which will include several Google services under one banner. Presently, the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro are up for pre-orders right away. The sale will begin on October Global and Indian availability are still under wraps.

