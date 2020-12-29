Google Pixel 6 To Arrive With Under-Display Camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Pixel 5 is just a few months old and is yet to be made available globally. So soon, rumors and speculations regarding the next-generation Pixel smartphone have started making the rounds on the internet. The early rumors have shed light on the alleged Pixel 6 design revealing what we can expect from it.

Google Pixel 6 Rumors

As per a new patent filing discovered by Patently Apple, the alleged Pixel 6 could arrive sans a punch-hole cutout, waterdrop notch or pop-up camera lens. However, it does not reveal if there is a cutout within the display or on the phone's body. This is a good hint that the Pixel 6 could have an under-display camera lens.

Apart from the selfie camera sensor arrangement, the patent also suggests that the Google Pixel 6 rear camera will remain similar to what we have seen on the Pixel 5. This hints that we can expect two sensors and an LED flash in the upcoming Pixel smartphone.

Era Of Under-Display Camera Sensors

Besides Google, many other smartphone makers are expected to launch devices with under-display selfie camera sensors in 2021. The first commercially available phone to arrive with such a camera arrangement is the ZTE Axon 20 5G. As per early reviews, the picture quality of this smartphone is not too good as compared to the standard camera lens. We can expect other brands such as Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, etc. to also join this trend in the near future.

Google Pixel 6: What To Expect

As of now, the patent does not divulge many details about the Google Pixel 6. But recent reports regarding the smartphone have hinted that it could arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which could be teamed up with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Google Pixel 6 is expected to see the light of the day in the second half of 2021.

In the meantime, reports regarding another smartphone, the Google Pixel 5 Pro are also circulating online. This upcoming smartphone is likely to be unveiled in early 2021. However, we cannot confirm the authenticity of the same. We need to wait to know if Google will use the under-display camera sensor on the Pixel 5 Pro or Pixel 6 as the leaked live image shows a design, which is quite identical to that of the Pixel 5. As these are mere speculations, we can expect to see more details in the near future.

