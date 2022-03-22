Google Pixel 6 Update Brings 5G C-Band Spectrum Support, Live Caption For Calls News oi-Sharmishte Datti

5G connectivity in India is still in its infancy. Yet, the Indian market is flooded with multiple 5G phones in a diverse price range. One such phone is the Google Pixel 6, which is among the first to get the latest Android updates. The latest update on Google Pixel 6 now connects to 5G C-Band Spectrum, making it a better experience.

Google Pixel 6 Connects To 5G C-Band Spectrum

One of the major updates that arrived on the Google Pixel 6 is the 5G C-Band Spectrum support in the US market. The update focuses on Verizon users, boosting the overall wireless connectivity. The support for C-Band Spectrum ensures more Google Pixel 6 users have 5G connectivity.

Looking back, the US market for 5G C-Band faced a lot of opposition. But the new spectrum meant better connectivity to all users and, it was established at major open spaces, including airports. The support for the 5G C-Band Spectrum for Google Pixel 6 ensures users can access faster networks even in remote regions.

Google Pixel 6 Update With New Features

Apart from the 5G C-Band Spectrum support, Google Pixel 6 update also brings in several other features. Some of the new features are app-centric, arriving on selected apps running on the Google Pixel 6 device. One such is the Night Sight with Snapchat.

Plus, Google Pixel 6 users can now access the Live Caption feature for calls, use stickers via messages and calls, and much more. Do note, the update is also available on the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6 Gets Improved Performance Despite Delay

Looking back, the update for Google Pixel 6 was expected to arrive in January. However, there have been many delays, especially in the rollout of the 5G C-Band Spectrum support. Nevertheless, the improved 5G experience for Google Pixel 6 users ensures boosted connectivity to move forward.

That said, the Google Pixel 6 users in India still have a long way to go as 5G is still budding in the country. It remains to see how Google will ensure smoother network connections to its Pixel users in the coming days. For now, Google Pixel 6 users can continue using premium features like Live Caption, photo editing features, and more.

