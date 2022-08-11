Is Google Pixel 6a Capable Of Running At 90Hz? News oi-Vivek

The Google Pixel 6a is currently the most affordable Tensor-powered smartphone in the country. Although it comes with a brand new processor, it uses low-resolution cameras (12MP) and has a low-refresh rate 60Hz display at least that's what we think.

A Twitter user named Nathan has now reported that the Google Pixel 6a actually has a 90Hz display, and the refresh rate has been limited to 60Hz by Google, possibly to push more buyers towards the more expensive Pixel 6. According to Nathan, the Google Pixel 6a's display can run at 90Hz display, and he proves the same using the UFO test.

How To Enable 90Hz Mode On Google Pixel 6a?

To unlock 90Hz mode on the Google Pixel 6a, one has to flash a modified display driver and it is said to be working only on select units of the Pixel 6a. Users like Mishaal Rahman have also commented that installing a modified driver could introduce a green tint and make the device unusable.

While some experts seem to have unlocked 90Hz mode, for some, the driver does not do anything. Hence, it is not recommended to enable 90Hz mode on the Pixel 6a, especially on a daily driver smartphone. You can follow the embedded Twitter thread to get more updates on the 90Hz capability of the Pixel 6a display.

Since the Pixel 6 and 6a have very similar display panels, and since that panel already runs at 90Hz on other devices, dev @TheLunarixus tried to get the Pixel 6a running at 2400x1080 @ 90Hz, same as the Pixel 6. I can tell you the mod is legit, but there are a LOT of caveats rn. https://t.co/upUbsakoHP — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 10, 2022

Pixel 6a Is A Camera And Software Centric Phone

Unlike most Android smartphones, the two major highlights of the Google Pixel 6a are the clean software experience and the camera performance. Despite having a 12MP primary sensor, the Pixel 6a is one of the best point-to-shoot Android smartphones that one can buy in India.

Given the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are not been officially launched in India, the Pixel 6a is currently the most capable smartphone that Google officially sells in India. Even with a 60Hz display, the Pixel 6a is a great device for normal day-to-day usage.

