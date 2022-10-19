Google Pixel 6a Available for Just Rs. 17,299 on Flipkart; Good Buy for Camera Enthusiasts? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

If you are planning to get your hands on the Google Pixel 6a, then you can save a lot of money via the ongoing deal on Flipkart. The Pixel 6a, which was launched in India for Rs. 43,999 will be up for grabs on Flipkart with a heavy discount during the ongoing Big Diwali Sale 2022. Here's how you can grab this deal.

This deal could be quite appealing for Pixel buyers at a time when the Pixel 7 series is available at relatively premium pricing. this article will help you know how to get the Pixel 6a at the lowest price ever and how this deal will be great for camera enthusiasts.

How to Get Google Pixel 6a for Rs. 17,299?

There are some partner bank offers on Flipkart. If you use an SBI credit card for the purchase, then you will get a 10% or up to Rs. 1,250 discount on the purchase. EMI transactions of using the SBI credit card will get you a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 or 10%. There is an additional discount of Rs. 750 on using any of the above-mentioned payment options on orders of Rs. 29,999 or above.

In addition to the above-mentioned offers, the e-commerce portal Flipkart is offering a massive exchange discount. Going by the same, you can get up to Rs. 16,900 as the exchange discount on trading in your old smartphone in favor of the Pixel 6a. As you might know, the exchange discount will depend on the model and condition of the old phone. With the maximum discount, the Pixel 6a will be available for Rs. 17,299.

Good Buy for Camera Enthusiasts?

The Google Pixel 6a is one of the best mid-tier smartphones out there. It has a great camera setup comprising dual 12MP sensors at the rear. While this might seem too basic for a value-flagship phone, it can still blow your mind with its performance. The 'Real Tone' feature accurately represents the different skin tones and textures of subjects. That said, the Google Pixel 6a deal on Flipkart is a good buy for camera enthusiasts.

In addition to camera performance, the Google Pixel smartphone will receive three major Android OS upgrades. Also, it will bundle three months of Google One and YouTube Premium subscriptions, and access to 100GB of Google One cloud storage space.

