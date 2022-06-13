Google Pixel 6a Hands-On Video Leaked; Shows Comparison With Pixel 6 Pro News oi-Akshay Kumar

Google Pixel 6a smartphone was introduced at this year's I/O last month. At the event, Google only showcased the design and revealed a few details regarding the phone's features. Now, the Pixel 6a's detailed hands-on video has been published by a Malaysian YouTuber. The video compares the budget offering to the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a Design Fully Revealed In The Leaked Hands-on Video

As shown by the YouTuber, the Google Pixel 6a will be featuring a design similar to the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The phone will be having a horizontal camera bar, which houses two primary cameras. Even with lesser sensors, the camera bar is not less protruding as compared to the Pro sibling. At the rear, the smartphone appears to have a glossy plastic panel.

The volume rocker and the power button of the Google Pixel 6a are placed on the right side. The left side houses the SIM card slots, while the bottom has the USB Type-C charging port and two speakers. Google has dropped the 3.5mm headphone socket on the Pixel 6a, so the users will not able to use the regular wired headphones with the smartphone.

The Pixel 6a will be getting a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera. The bezels on all sides of the screen are quite slim. The fingerprint sensor is placed under the display of the device. In the video, the security sensor seems to be quite responsive.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications, Features

The Google Pixel 6a will be offering a 6.1-inch OLED display with a full HD+ resolution, a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, and a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. Powering the smartphone will be the new Google Tensor chipset. The device will be arriving with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Software-side of the things are covered by Android 12 operating system.

In the camera department, the Google Pixel 6a will be offering a pair of 12MP cameras on the back. The first snapper will offer OIS, while the latter will include ultra-wide-angle shooting capabilities. For selfies and video-calling, the phone will have an 8MP snapper. The 5G-enabled offering will have dual-band Wi-Fi support, NFC, A-GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. A 4,410 mAh 18W fast charging battery will complete the specs.

Google Pixel 6a Release Date, Pricing Details

The Google Pixel 6a will be released on the Google Store on July 21 and in brick-and-mortar stores in the US from July 28. The device carries a price tag of $449 (around Rs. 35,120) and will be available in Black, Mint Green, and Gray / Silver color variants.

Google Pixel 6a India Launch Timeline, Pricing

In India, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6a by the end of July. While there's no word regarding the official price tag, the device is rumored to cost under Rs. 40,000 in the country. We will have more details in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

As for the Google Pixel 5a, the 5G smartphone is available to buy on Amazon India for Rs. 32,500. The phone is being offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage.

