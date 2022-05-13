Google Pixel 6A Misses Much-Loved Legacy Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Google Pixel A series has been a success and it lets users experience the same class-leading camera features seen on the premium Pixel models at a relatively low cost. This is one of the reasons for many buyers to prefer the Pixel A series offerings. As a result, these models including the Pixel 5A have made their way to the list of best budget Android smartphones for years.

Google Pixel 6A Misses This Feature!

While the other aspects such as processor, display, and battery were fine, the camera is an excellent aspect. Now, it looks like Google will end this legacy with the Pixel 6A. Unlike the previous-generation models in the lineup, the Pixel 6A does not come with the same camera hardware as the other models - the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Also, it misses out on the headphone jack.

Instead of the bigger 50MP primary sensor at the rear of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the Pixel 6A employs a 12MP camera sensor that was used by the Pixel 5, Pixel 5A, Pixel 4 and Pixel 3. This is a bummer and it tells that Google sees the value in devices in the future. It does not want the Pixel smartphones to focus on the great camera experience but wants to focus on giving useful stuff for users.

Probably, this was inevitable as Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro belong to the premium category than the previous generation models. Apparently, the company had to come with a budget version of the smartphone with the Pixel 6A.

Google Tensor Chipset

For all these years, the Google Pixel smartphones were talked about for the core cmaera experience. These phones use the custom Tensor chipset and the processor enables many software features, including improved speed recognition possible. Also, it makes it much easier for Google to develop new features for the Pixel 6 series. The camera is the supporting factor while the Tensor chip takes the center stage in terms of priorities.

Besides these, Tensor is also behind the software-based camera features such as Magic Eraser. The camera hardware was considered secondary for the Google Pixel phones as the software makes them work well. It intends to compromise the camera features with other attractive options enabled by the Tensor chipset.

