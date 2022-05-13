Just In
- 38 min ago Dizo Watch Sports i, Wireless Power i Neckband Earbuds Launched In India
- 1 hr ago Wordle 328 Answer For May 13: Can You Guess Today’s Tricky Wordle?
- 5 hrs ago Amazon Sale 2022: Best boAt Truly Wireless Earbuds To Buy In India
- 15 hrs ago Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Confirmed To Run Dimensity 920; Launching Alongside Narzo 50 On May 18
Don't Miss
- Sports DRS shutdown: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming disappointed as umpires' decision went against team
- Movies Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Talks About His Son; Says ‘I Want Him To Become A Good Person’
- News Jharkhand pilferage case shows how naxals are trying to infiltrate armed forces
- Lifestyle Musk's Neuralink Rival Synchron Has Begun Human Trial Of Its Brain-Computer Interface Stentrode In The US
- Finance Tata Motors Q4 Consolidated Net Loss Narrows, To Rs 992 Cr; Revenue Down At Rs 78,439 Cr
- Automobiles Upcoming BMW iX1 Teased During Winter Testing
- Education Indian Army TGC Notification 2022 Released For 136th Technical Graduate Course. Check Application Details
- Travel Discover The Land Beyond Himalayas, Mark Your Presence At Upper Mustang Tiji Festival – 2022
Google Pixel 6A Misses Much-Loved Legacy Features
The Google Pixel A series has been a success and it lets users experience the same class-leading camera features seen on the premium Pixel models at a relatively low cost. This is one of the reasons for many buyers to prefer the Pixel A series offerings. As a result, these models including the Pixel 5A have made their way to the list of best budget Android smartphones for years.
Google Pixel 6A Misses This Feature!
While the other aspects such as processor, display, and battery were fine, the camera is an excellent aspect. Now, it looks like Google will end this legacy with the Pixel 6A. Unlike the previous-generation models in the lineup, the Pixel 6A does not come with the same camera hardware as the other models - the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Also, it misses out on the headphone jack.
Instead of the bigger 50MP primary sensor at the rear of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the Pixel 6A employs a 12MP camera sensor that was used by the Pixel 5, Pixel 5A, Pixel 4 and Pixel 3. This is a bummer and it tells that Google sees the value in devices in the future. It does not want the Pixel smartphones to focus on the great camera experience but wants to focus on giving useful stuff for users.
Probably, this was inevitable as Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro belong to the premium category than the previous generation models. Apparently, the company had to come with a budget version of the smartphone with the Pixel 6A.
Google Tensor Chipset
For all these years, the Google Pixel smartphones were talked about for the core cmaera experience. These phones use the custom Tensor chipset and the processor enables many software features, including improved speed recognition possible. Also, it makes it much easier for Google to develop new features for the Pixel 6 series. The camera is the supporting factor while the Tensor chip takes the center stage in terms of priorities.
Besides these, Tensor is also behind the software-based camera features such as Magic Eraser. The camera hardware was considered secondary for the Google Pixel phones as the software makes them work well. It intends to compromise the camera features with other attractive options enabled by the Tensor chipset.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999