Google Pixel 6a's Complete Specs Sheet Leaked; New Renders Also Out

Google Pixel 6a is expected to be officially launched by the end of July. Ahead of the launch, the phone has been leaked numerous times. Recently, a hands-on video of the smartphone hit the interwebs. Now, the popular gadget tipster @OnLeaks has leaked the complete specs sheet and some new renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 6a mid-range handset.

Google Pixel 6a Will Feature A 6.1-Inch FHD+ Display

The specs sheet has revealed that the Google Pixel 6a will be offering a 6.1-inch always-on display with full HD+ resolution. The screen will be protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. The display will have up to 60Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, support for HDR content, and a full 24-bit depth to show 16 million colors.

Google Pixel 6a Processor, Memory, Software Features

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 6a will be powered by its latest Tensor chipset. Notably, the processor will be accompanied by the Titan M2 security motion co-processor. The device will be having 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 type internal storage. Software-wise, the phone will boot Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The specs sheet mentions that the Google Pixel 6a will be getting at least five years of Android security updates. There will be support for Android messages end-to-end encryption and Android backup encryption. For security, the device will have a fingerprint sensor that will be placed under the screen.

Google Pixel 6a Camera, Battery Specifications

In the optics department, the Google Pixel 6a will be offering a 12.2MP dual-pixel camera, which will be aided by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the phone will have an 8MP shooter. The camera app of the device will be equipped with features like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur, apart from others.

The Pixel 6a will be capable of recording 4K quality videos at 30/60 fps. The full HD videos will also be provided at up to 60fps. The device will be able to shoot slow-motion videos at up to 240 fps. The front camera will be able to capture full HD footage at 30 fps.

Powering the Pixel 6a will be a 4,306 (minimum) mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. The connectivity features in the specs sheet include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 with dual antennas for enhanced quality and connection, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone will also get stereo speakers and two microphones.

Google Pixel 6a Could Launch In India By July-End

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to be launched in the Indian market by the end of July. The smartphone will be replacing the Google Pixel 5a in the country, which is available for around Rs. 31,600 at the moment. As for the Pixel 6a, the device is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 in India.

